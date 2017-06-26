Former corporator’s daughter arrested for attack on builder

Yogesh Shankar Shelar, resident of Sangvi, received bullet injuries on his legs after two unidentified men shot at him near Tuljabhavani temple on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen) Yogesh Shankar Shelar, resident of Sangvi, received bullet injuries on his legs after two unidentified men shot at him near Tuljabhavani temple on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

The SANGVI police have arrested 25-year-old daughter of a former corporator in connection with broad day light attack on a builder in Pimple Gurav on Saturday morning. Police said the incident was an alleged attempt of contract killing over past rivalry.

Yogesh Shankar Shelar (40), resident of Sangvi, received bullet injuries on his legs after two unidentified men shot at him near Tuljabhavani temple in Pimple Gurav. Late on Saturday night, police detained Aditi Gaikwad, daughter of former PCMC corporator Kailas Gaikwad. Later she was put on arrest.

Senior inspector Ajay Chandkhede of Sangvi police station said, “The suspect has been identified as Aditi Gaikwad. The incident is a fall out of past rivalry.” Police have launched a search for the assailants in the case.

