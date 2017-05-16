Pune: Newly-elected deputy mayor Navnath Kamble passes away

Kamble suffered a massive cardiac arrest while he was out for a morning walk. (Source: Twitter/ @AnilShiroleBJP) Kamble suffered a massive cardiac arrest while he was out for a morning walk. (Source: Twitter/

Pune’s newly elected Deputy Mayor and Republican Party of India (A) leader Navnath Kamble passed away here today following a heart attack, party sources said. According to sources, Kamble suffered a massive cardiac arrest while he was out for a morning walk.

He was immediately rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was declared brought dead, said a party leader from RPI (A). Kamble, a three-time corporator, was elected as Deputy Mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation in March this year after BJP won 97 of the 162 seats in the civic body.

RPI (A) had supported BJP in the civic elections. Kamble started his political career with the Dalit Panther Movement and rose to become the President of the RPI (A) city unit. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed this evening.

