Pune: New corporators furious over delay in issuing identity-cards

NEWLY-elected representatives in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were furious over the civic administration’s delay in issuing identity cards to them. The corporators said it was creating a hurdle for them to get civic work done as the civic staff sought identification from them before giving them an audience. “I am aware that the newly-elected corporators are facing problems without identity cards. They have been approaching the municipal secretary department, which till now was issuing the identity cards, but had to wait as the civic administration had planned to introduce smart cards for the corporators,” said Sunil Parkh, municipal secretary of PMC.

The election for the PMC was held on February 21 and results were declared on February 23 while the new general body came into existence on March 15 as the five-year tenure of old body ended. Of the 162 corporators elected to the PMC, there are 96 members who have made it to the civic body for the first time.

Parkhi said there seems to be delay in issuing smart card and the office of municipal secretary is facing pressure from the newly-elected corporators for their identity cards. “The process to give normal identity cards have been started but it would take time as the work has to be allotted to a private agency after seeking quotations,” he added.

According to the staff in municipal secretary department, there are queries coming in for identity cards but now the newly elected corporators are being asked to provide photographs as well as furnish there information for preparing the identity cards.

Newly-elected corporator Yogesh Sasane has complained to the municipal secretary that he was facing problems at civic offices with staff not able to recognise him and demanding identity card. “I have to visit offices of various civic departments to get the work done in the respective electoral panel. However, the civic staff does not recognise me as I am newly elected. It was difficult to prove the identity due to absence of identity card,” he said.

However, the civic staff too are facing problems as many party workers, including husbands of women corporators, pose themselves as elected representatives. “The husband of a newly-elected woman corporator barged into my office and posed himself as corporator. Later, the woman corporator turned up. I was confused as who was the actual corporator as both were putting pressure on getting a civic work done. I was informed later that the woman was a corporator while her husband was wrongly posing himself as a corporator. I have reported the matter to higher officers,” said a civic officer.

The newly elected corporators have also deputed their assistants to represent them in civic offices. A few corporators have communicated that they would not be able to visit the civic offices on regular basis so their assistants be allowed to represent them for getting the work done from civic body.

