Pune: NCL labs undergo safety audit, Rs 6-8 crore loss estimated post fire

SAFETY AUDIT of all labs has been initiated at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) after a recent fire gutted a portion of the building. The major fire broke out on March 27, which gutted the 13-month-old Indus Magic Lab. There were no casualties reported. Initial estimates suggest a loss to be anywhere between Rs 6 and Rs 8 crore. Police and a special investigation team, comprising safety officials, senior NCL scientists and industry experts, are probing the matter, but nothing has emerged so far.

Asked about the overall safety measures being adopted at NCL, following the Monday night fire, an official involved in the probe said, “We are checking all the safety equipment and conducting a safety audit of the labs.” Since the incident, the Magic Lab and its surroundings have been cordoned off . Both the teams are gathering evidences since last two days. Asked if there were any early leads suggesting the possible reason for fire, the officer said, “We are still investigating the matter. We are also talking to scientists and research students who have been using the lab.”

On Thursday, the investigation team interrogated a number of scientists during a five-hour long session. Officials from Chaturshrungi Police visited NCL on Friday.

