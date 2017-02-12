Pune: NAMIR protests against ‘rule of anarchy’ in Iran

Representational image. Representational image.

The India branch of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR) Saturday held a solidarity meeting here to protest against the “rule of anarchy in Iran” on the occasion of 38th anniversary of Iranian revolution of February 11, 1979. In a press release issued by Bezad Amiri (65), resident of Pune and the in-charge of NAMIR’s India branch, it is stated that, “On February 11, 2017, NAMIR marks the continuing of despotic rule of Mullahs initiated by late Ayatullah Khomeini. On this day, the freedom movement of Iranian people, which led to a national government, was misled due to a sinister internal plot with the help of foreign agencies.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

“During the 38 years of Islamic Regime in power in Iran, poverty, unemployment, inflation, foreign debts and hardships have increased drastically and Iran has lost its international position in today’s global world,” the press release said. Amiti said that NAMIR is abroad based coalition of Iranian people, inside and outside the country, who are working “for the end of Islamic Clerics’ tyrannical, theocratic regime and its replacement by a democratic government, which will protect human and minority rights.”

“NAMIR was founded by Dr Shapour Bakhtiar who in 1979 became PM of the first democratic government in Iran for over a quarter of century,” he said.