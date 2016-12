Family of Martyr Saurabh Farate had received financial help of Rs 2 lakh from Muslim Co-operative Bank in the city. Bank authorities had also taken responsibility of education of Farate’s children.

“This country will never forget the sacrifice by Farate family. We will make sure that they don’t face any problem in the future”, said PA Inamdar, Chairman, MuslimCo-operative Bank.