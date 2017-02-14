Pune Municipal Elections (PMC) 2017: Asaduddin Owaisi rally gets the nod from Police

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

PUNE CITY police on Monday granted permission to the public rally of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. On Sunday, the local police station had denied permission saying that his speeches are inflammatory and communal in nature and also citing threat to his life.

The AIMIM had planned Owaisi’s rally as part of the campaigning for the upcoming civic body elections. Replying to an application dated February 10, the Khadak police station had denied permission to the rally. Police had said the proposed location of the rally was in a sensitive area and had said Owaisi’s speeches were inflammatory and communal in nature.

On Monday, the AIMIM representatives from Pune met the deputy commissioners of police, Sudhir Hiremath and Shrikant Pathak. Anjum Inamdar, Maharashtra state core committee member of the AIMIM said, “We put forward our side before the police officers and told them that their apprehensions were baseless. Owaisi has held over 50 rallies in the state and there has not been a single law and order issue. The police then granted the permissions but have also asked to adhere to the norms.”

The rally will now be held in Timber Market in Bhavani Peth 5.30 pm onwards on Tuesday.