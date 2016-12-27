Pune municipal elections: Aspirants go all out to woo voters before poll code comes into force

Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo) Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo)

Sponsoring pilgrimages, organising entertainment programmes with Marathi filmstars, holding competitions for women with expensive prizes and job fairs, and facilitating vehicle loan schemes: these are among the methods adopted by aspirants from various political parties who are gearing up to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation elections before the poll code of conduct comes into force. Leading from the front are sitting corporators of various political parties, and the programmes are being organised along with the inauguration of, or foundation stone laying functions of, civic projects in their respective areas.

“I had pushed for many civic projects in the last five years in my two-ward electoral panel. I have got them inaugurated in my area. However, in this election, I will have to seek votes across a larger area as it is a four-ward electoral panel… so I am organising cultural events to grab the attention of voters from the new area,” said NCP corporator Vikas Dangat from Vadgaon Dhayari.

“The voters are more interested in entertainment programmes than anything else. Therefore, the best way to reach out to the public is to hold events of public interest and make a mark, which will yield results during elections,” said an aspiring candidate from Nagar Road. He pointed out that the cost of holding such cultural events sometimes runs into lakhs, and they cannot be organised once the code of conduct is in force, as it would come under election expenses.

“I am holding a programme with Marathi TV and film artists. They are popular faces and manage to attract a large crowd… it will help me project myself for the civic polls,” he said.

Deputy Mayor and Congress leader Mukari Algude said he would also hold popular events for the public. “I am busy getting civic projects inaugurated in the area represented by me. After that, events with mass appeal would be organised,” said Algude, as he geared up for re-election from Wadarwadi area.

Former deputy mayor Prasanna Jagtap, who recently joined the BJP, is facilitating a vehicle loan scheme with minimum interest rate. “Many people are unable to buy vehicles due to the high interest on loans imposed by financial institute and banks. I have made a list of financial institutes and banks, which offer minimum interest rates on vehicle loans, and am coordinating with people seeking the loan,” he said.

MNS corporator Priya Gadade from Parvati area has organised a competition for women on the lines of popular TV show “Home Minister”. “The programme is a major attraction for women as well as men. The women get an opportunity to win gifts by participating in it… the name of the organiser reaches every home through the women,” said Alka Shinde, a resident.

In Bopodi, an aspiring candidate has organised free trips to religious places, including Varanasi. “Many people would like to go for a pilgrimage but are unable to do so due to the major expenditure involved. The idea is to organise a trip to religious places to fulfill the wish of people…. and it makes a big impact on them as they remember the person who made it possible,” he said.