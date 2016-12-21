Pune Municipal Corporation to appoint private agency to plan sewage system

After preparing a master plan to revamp the water supply system in city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now proposed to appoint a private agency to prepare the plan for sewage system across the city.

In a proposal, approved by the standing committee on Tuesday, the civic administration said that the Primov Infrastructure Development Consultant Private Ltd has been selected after it scored over other agencies in a bidding process. “The agency would be responsible to carry out a survey of the existing sewage lines across the city. A project implementation would be planned based on the report from the survey to take up the work of replacing the sewage lines in three phases,” it said.

The first phase would include identifying the sewage lines that need to be replaced immediately, second phase would include survey of sewage lines laid to handle the expected load for the next 15 years and the last one would include survey of sewage lines that would cater to the demand for the next 30 years. “The agency would also recommend replacement of sewage lines. It is also supposed to suggest pumping stations and sewage treatment plants to treat the sewage collected through network,” it said, adding that the civic body has sanctioned Rs 62.54 lakh for the purpose.

The project to check on the pollution of Mula-Mutha river at a cost of Rs 990.26 crore is all set to be implemented under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP). It also includes construction of new sewage treatment plants across the city to ensure that no untreated sewage is released in the river. The PMC would also undertake a pilot project of grey water treatment at Sahakarnagar at Rs 1.57 crore that would have capacity to treat 0.5 MLD grey water generated in the nearby area.