Pune Municipal Corporation to allot UID-type number for housing units

If the civic administration has its way, the city would soon have a unique number for each housing unit, similar to UID. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the unique number would serve as the address of each property. The project is part of PMC’s e-governance initiative. “Along with an alpha numeric smart address code for each property or establishment, the unique code will also carry information on the main road, sub-road or lane where the property is located, landmarks, floor etc,” said a civic official.

He said the digital numbering system uniquely identifying a property or building will provide immense value to both citizens and service providers. The code will include the full address, pictures and other data, STD code, pin code etc. Codes of main and sub-roads, road segment, block and building information too will be embedded.

The official said the move will also address complex situations arising out of consolidation of multiple plots into a single plot for building large apartment complexes and corporate campuses or from division of plots or dwellings when properties are bequeathed to the next generation. Besides, the unique codes would be fed into a GIS-based map, allowing for geo-location and navigation services, he added.

In its proposal, the civic administration said that a 2005 World Bank report — titled “Street addressing and management of cities” — cites that “designating a home address is a big problem, indeed it is one of the most difficult to resolve in an urban area. The problem is significant because individuals are as defined by their place of residence as they are by their height or colour of their hair or eyes”. It said in the existing situation one’s home address is an integral part of personal identification data as it is found on voter identification and social security cards. For the project, PMC has decided to invite bids to select a private entity as the project developer-cum-licensee.

