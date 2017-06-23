Pune Municipal Corporation slaps notice on 950 housing societies and wadas with potential breeding sites

The PMC has identified 89,000 mosquito breeding sites in the city. The PMC has identified 89,000 mosquito breeding sites in the city.

Anticipating a fresh spurt in dengue cases this monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued as many as 950 warning notices to private residential societies, old wadas and commercial buildings, to keep a strict check on potential mosquito breeding sites.

As part of pre-monsoon preparedness, the insect control department of the PMC had conducted a survey of mosquito breeding sites in March. According to Dr Kalpana Baliwant, who heads the department, there are as many as 89,000 mosquito breeding places, of which 46,000 are permanent, including lakes, ponds etc. The remaining sites include unused swimming pools and nallahs.

“We have issued 950 warning notices to private housing societies, builders and commercial complexes as there were potential mosquito breeding sites within their premises,” said Baliwant. The civic body’s health department has also urged local residents not to store water for more than three days, and to take preventive measures against dengue. Across the state, a total of 372 dengue cases have been reported till date, said Dr M S Diggikar, who holds the additional charge of joint director of health services. Kolhapur has 30 cases of dengue, Nashik has 24 cases, Pune has 26 cases while Nanded has 24 cases of dengue.

Last year, 3,049 suspected cases of dengue were reported from Pune, of which 639 had tested positive. As many as 2,481 cases of chikungunya were registered with the PMC.

The PMC had slapped a whopping 14,534 notices against housing societies and commercial buildings, and collected a fine of Rs 4.98 lakh.

