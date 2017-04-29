Pune Municipal Corporation seeks to redraw boundaries of all ward offices

According to the proposal, the city will be divided into 5 zones. According to the proposal, the city will be divided into 5 zones.

The state government’s decision — to hold the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election on the basis of electoral panels and elect four representatives from each panel — is affecting the delivery of civic services. With the civic administration proposing new boundaries for ward offices to accommodate newly-constituted electoral panels, local residents will have to start from scratch for everything, from locating their new ward office to getting civic work done in their area.

For the convenience of the public and the administration, the civic jurisdiction is divided among ward offices. Instead of making rounds of the PMC headquarters, residents can approach the ward offices of their area to get civic work done. Many of the smaller civic works, such as repair and maintenance, are implemented through ward offices, which also help in coordinating major civic projects in any particular area.

The PMC election was held on February 21 to elect 162 representatives from 41 electoral panels, four each from 39 panels and three each from two panels. The previous PMC election was held from 76 panels, with two representatives from each panel, to elect 152 corporators. Earlier, local residents had faced issues in the delivery of civic amenities due to differences between the two representatives of their electoral panels. The civic administration had also faced problems while implementing projects, when one of the corporators raised objections.

“This time, the panels have four corporators, so it would be more difficult for the administration to carry out civic work, unless none of the corporators representing the electoral panel objects to it,” said a PMC official. However, two months after the election, the administration is yet to redraw the boundaries of ward offices, delaying the execution of projects. A proposal has been prepared on the issue, but is yet to be finalised.

According to it, the city would be divided into five zones and 15 ward offices; the jurisdictional boundaries of current ward offices will change. The administration has proposed the constitution of four ward offices with two electoral panels and 11 ward offices with three electoral panels. The names of two ward offices have been changed — from Ghole Road to Shivajinagar-Ghole Road ward office and from Tilak Road to Sinhagad Road ward office — while the Sahakarnagar ward office has been replaced by the Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office.

