Pune Municipal Corporation: Marathas, Kunbi disallowed to contest reserved seats for OBC

A petition filed in the civil court in Pune on Thursday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation to restrain candidates from Kunbi and Maratha castes from contesting the coming civic elections from the wards reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Petitioner Hemant Patil claimed Kunbi and Maratha castes did not fall under the OBC category.

Advocate Wajid Khan, Patil’s lawyer, cited a 2002 judgement of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High court to back the argument. Judge A S Purwar admitted Patil’s petition and posted it for further hearing tomorrow. Municipal elections in Pune would be held on February 21.