Pune Municipal Corporation launches free H1N1 vaccine drive

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a drive of giving H1N1 vaccination free of cost in 16 civic hospitals and state-run Sassoon Hospital. The H1N1 influenza creates a serious situation for those with diabetes and high blood pressure. Thus, the PMC has started facility for H1N1 vaccination in various civic hospitals across the city. The vaccination is free of cost. “The vaccination would be administered in select civic hospitals so that civic as well as private hospitals can refer their patients—pregnant women, diabetic and high blood pressure patients—for vaccination at the select hospitals,” said PMC statement.

It said few might develop fever, allergy, swelling and other symptoms after being administered the vaccination. Few can still have infection despite being administered the vaccination.

The civic hospitals where the vaccination would be administered are Chandumama Sonawane Hospital at Bhavani Peth; Kamla Nehru Hospital at Mangalwar Peth, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Yerawada, Sassoon General Hospital, Jayabai Sutar Hospital in Kothrud, Annasaheb Magar Hospital in Hadapsar, Sakharam Kundlik Kodre Hospital in Mundhwa village, Shivarkar Hospital in Wanowrie, Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar, Naidu Hospital, Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Kondhwa, Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Mitra Mandal chowk, Nimhan Hospital in Pashan, Dr Homi Bhaba Hospital in Camp, Ramabai Ambedkar Hospital in Ambil Odha, Aundh Kuttir Hospital in Aundh and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi.

