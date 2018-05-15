Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Breaking News
  • Pune Municipal Corporation chief’s son injured in mishap

Pune Municipal Corporation chief’s son injured in mishap

Hospital authorities said he was brought to the casualty and then taken to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors said he suffered a head injury.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 15, 2018 4:23:30 am
Pune Municipal Corporation chief’s son injured in mishap The municipal commissioner, along with his son and daughter were riding bicycle in the morning. The boy was immediately taken to Sancheti hospital. (Represenattional image)

The nine-year-old son of Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao was seriously injured in a road accident on Sunday. A two-wheeler hit him while he was riding a bicycle on Pashan road.

The municipal commissioner, along with his son and daughter were riding bicycle in the morning. The boy was immediately taken to Sancheti hospital.

Hospital authorities said he was brought to the casualty and then taken to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors said he suffered a head injury. Bomi Bhote, CEO of the clinic, said that a surgery was performed and he was in critical care. His condition is stable and under medical observation.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now