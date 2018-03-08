Pune Municipal Corporation chief Kunal Kumar transferred as joint secy MoHUA

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Kunal Kumar was on Wednesday transferred to the post of joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Centre has issued his appointment order to the post for five years from the date of taking charge, or till further orders. Kumar, a 1999-batch IAS officer, has served as the PMC commissioner for four years. He is from the Maharashtra cadre and will be on deputation with the central government.

The bureaucrat was able to attract the attention of the Centre for his implementation of central schemes in the city.

