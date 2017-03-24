Pune: MSECDL disconnects power to 39,000 bill violators

MAHARASHTRA State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has disconnected the power supply of around 39,000 consumers from Pune zone for non-payments of bills. These include power connections from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Manchar, Rajgurunagar and Mulshi.

MSEDCL is currently conducting a drive to disconnect the power connections of consumers who have not cleared the their bills for over three months. Officials from the power distribution company said on Thursday that bills of over Rs 11.83 crore from 38,764 consumers were yet to be cleared.

All these supplies have been disconnected. Officials said that these disconnections have been done irrespective of the unpaid amount. The consumers have been urged to clear the bills, show the receipt to the concerned office of MSEDCL and get the supply resumed after paying the additional reconnection charges. A press release from the power utility said the company has taken an aggressive stand on the defaulters.

