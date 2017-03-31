Pune: More funds to flow into transport kitty

PUNE MUNICIPAL Commissioner Kunal Kumar in his budget for the financial year 2017-18 has doubled the allocation for sustainable transport for Pune. Along with more buses for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Limited (PMPML), Kumar has proposed an increase in the parking fees to cut down the usage of personal vehicles. In his budget of 2016-17, Rs 325.40 crore was allocated for public transport but for the current financial year it is Rs 701 crore. Major chunk of the budget pertains to the purchase of new buses for PMPML -Rs 1,654 crore while Rs 129 crore has been earmarked for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on Aundh Road and Pune Satara Road and Rs 165 crore is the PMC’s share for running the transport body.

The civic chief has envisaged the purchase of 1,550 new buses, which includes 550 air conditioned buses on rental basis also. These buses will ply on 370 routes and help in increasing the frequency of the buses. The transport body will also be chalking out its business plan for the next 20 years, which will see route rationalisation to help in reducing the operational expenses. Also, on the cards are the new depots and terminals for PMPML. A sum of Rs 35 crore has been sanctioned for the project to lay roads and footpaths according to the urban street design guidelines. A total of Rs 50 crore has been pegged for the Pune public bicycle sharing project and Pune Metro project.

The commissioner has proposed telescopic rates for parking in the city. “Usage of public transport would increase if private vehicle usage is made costlier by increasing the parking charges,” he said. The city, he said, can be divided into parking districts and rates should be fixed accordingly. Kumar said, he hopes to earn Rs 100 crore for the civic body.

