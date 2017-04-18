Pune: Minor fire at IISER, none hurt

An incident of minor fire was reported on the campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) on Pashan Road Monday morning.

As per the fire brigade, their control room got a call around 11.35 am about small stretch of land with dry grass catching fire.

Fire officer Shivaji Memane from Pashan fire station, “The stretch of dry grass that caught fire, is located inside the IISER campus in Smoeshwarwadi area. By the time we reached, people there had already started efforts to control the fire. The fire was doused within minutes. We suspect the fire started because of sparking in the high tension wires which pass over the stretch.”

