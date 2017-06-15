Pune: Minister agrees to demands, petrol dealers call off ‘no purchase’ stir

Petrol Pump (File Photo) Petrol Pump (File Photo)

THE All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has withdrawn its “no purchase day” agitation, which was slated for June 16, after Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan agreed to their demands. AIPDA national spokesperson Ali Daruwala told Pune Newsline that the association has deferred its “no fuel purchase” agitation as the Union minister has agreed to both their key demands.

“It has been agreed that instead of the revision in fuel prices taking effect at midnight, it will be done next day at 6 am, when we open the petrol pump,” said Daruwala. He said the dealers will be informed about the price revision by 8 pm the previous day. Daruwala said the minister has also agreed to increase dealer remuneration and dealer commission by July 30. “He has already given instruction to officials to ensure that his directives are implemented,” said Daruwala.

The AIPDA said oil company officials have also been asked to speed up automation work and finish it by July 30. “This is also a positive development and we are looking forward to it,” said Daruwala. The fuel revision plan of the central government is an extension of a pilot project that the oil companies have been running in five cities since May 1. The daily fuel revision means customers will have to pay different rates for purchasing petrol and diesel at petrol pumps from June 16.

The AIPDA said it had approved the fuel revision timing, instead of the midnight plan, as it suited the dealers. The association said it had opposed the daily fuel revision as per feedback from petrol dealers, who had incurred heavy losses wherever the daily dynamic pricing mechanism had been implemented as a pilot project.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App