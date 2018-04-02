Pune: Military Institute of Technology adopts Donje village

Actor Vikram Gokhale at the event Actor Vikram Gokhale at the event

The Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), the tri-service technological training establishment of the Indian Armed Forces in Girinagar near Pune, announced on Sunday that it has adopted Donje — a village located on the foothills of Sinhagad fort. The institute will take up projects in waste management, education, agriculture and training of youths in the village.

The announcement was made at an event held to mark the third Raising Day of the institution on April 1.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, the chief guest, urged the villagers to positively work with the MILIT authorities and benefit from the upcoming projects. “Along with taking advantage of various schemes offered by the MILIT, I would also like to appeal to you to learn the values of discipline and hardwork from these soldiers. I have always been inspired by the values imbibed in the uniformed services.”

The actor added, “The respect a believer has for his or her deity is similar to how I feel about the men and women in uniform. A joint effort by the MILIT and villagers would bring together two pillars of our nation — a soldier and a farmer.”

The commitments made by the MILIT ‘Social Well being Club’ to the village included child counseling, training on how to join Armed Forces, assistance in health and education and implementation of government schemes such as applying for an Aadhaar card, opening a bank account. the MILIT will also work towards improving waste management and fire fighting in the village.

MILIT Commandant Major General AK Sapra said, “Because of the location of our institution, we share a good relationship with the villagers of Donje. I hope this move will benefit the villagers in many sectors. I wish this bond continues in years to come.”

Pooja Parge, Zilla Parishad member from Donje said, “We have conducted several meetings with the MILIT officials and concrete initiatives in health, education, sanitation, agriculture and human resource development have been discussed.”

The event, held on March 26, also saw a lecture by Lt Gen Vinod Vasisht (Retd) on the topic of ‘Leadership and Probity’.

