Pune metro work: MSRTC buses on Karve Road to be diverted

Trees on the Pune Metro route, between Nashik Phata and Vallabh Nagar, are being relocated. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen) Trees on the Pune Metro route, between Nashik Phata and Vallabh Nagar, are being relocated. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has submitted a plan to divert the heavy traffic, which includes state transport buses plying between Pune and Mumbai, from Karve Road. The proposal comes in the backdrop of the construction of a two-storey bridge for Pune Metro on the route.

Officials at the Maha-Metro said, “The Maha-Metro, in consultation with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), studied the traffic flow on Karve Road. Accordingly, a plan to divert the traffic of Karve Road has been submitted to the traffic police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

An official said the Maha-Metro would be constructing a two-storey bridge on Karve Road from Deccan to SNDT College junction, in which the first floor would be for vehicular traffic while the top floor would be for Metro. He said Karve Road often witnesses heavy traffic flow. “The MSRTC plies about 270 buses in one direction every day on the road with most of them between Mumbai and Pune route. These buses would be diverted through Aundh and Deccan to reduce the traffic on Karve Road,” he added.

The MSRTC buses plying on Mulshi Road would continue to ply through Karve road, while the city transport service would also run as usual, he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App