Pune Metro: Top firms attend pre-bid meet

Considering good response to the pre-bid meeting for the Pune Metro rail project, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) was expecting competitive bids from renowned bidders. A total of eight interested bidders, including Afcon Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, TATA Projects, NCC Ltd, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Valecha Engineers Ltd and ITP Cementation India Ltd, attended the pre-bid meeting on Tuesday. The deadline for bidding ends on March 30.

“A pre-bid meeting was convened for the construction of elevated metro rail viaduct of length 10.795 km at Pune Metro office located at Koregaon Park. It catered to all queries and difficulties raised by bidders against the tender. There was detailed discussion and explanation on every query of the bidder,” said official of Maha-Metro. The complete alignment under the scope of this work was also projected to all the bidders. The replies to the queries received in writing will be replied to on the e-tender portal of the Maha-metro.

The team at the Pune Metro made sure to simplify all the technicalities mentioned in the tender. The points put forward by the bidders were answered by the Maha-Metro officials, including Mahesh Kumar, Director (Projects), Jawahar Salunkhe, Senior DGM (Civil) and S P Patil.