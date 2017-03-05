Pune: Metro route III, from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, on fast track

The survey for the route was done by the DMRC The survey for the route was done by the DMRC

WITHIN two years of its formation, the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken up its second mega project — the 23.3-km Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar elevated Metro rail project — by inviting Request for Quotation (RFQ) from global bidders to execute the project. The PMRDA’s first major project is construction of the Ring Road in the metropolitan region.

The survey for the route was done by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which completed it within three months. On December 28, a PMRDA meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the Metro route.

“An RFQ for the project has been sought from interested bidders, with April 17 as the deadline for submission. The RFQ would enable PMRDA to shortlist eligible companies for undertaking the work for the Metro rail project,” said Mahesh Zagade, Metropolitan Commissioner and CEO of PMRDA.

The 23.3-km Metro stretch would cover Hinjewadi Megapolis-Wipro Junction and Shivaji Junction till the Wakad flyover, then turn towards Balewadi Stadium while passing through Baner Road, till Pune University junction. The route would then extend to Ganeshkhind Road and Akashwani Kendra, ending at Shivajinagar Court, where it will be connected to the Pune Metro rail project planned by the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from Pimpri to Swargate.

A third Metro route will start from Ramwadi and end at Vanaz.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,000 crore and it is expected to be operational by 2020. The ticket fare is likely to be between Rs 8 to Rs 30. As per the DPR, there would be 23 metro stations, each at a distance of one km from the other. The MIDC would provide 55 acres of land in Hinjewadi for setting up a Metro rail depot.

“The PMRDA would explore the possibility of executing it as PPP project, or with government funding. We have started the process for both simultaneously,” said Zagade.

He said that instead of appointing a consultant, the PMRDA had undertaken the administrative process for RFQ with the help of its available technical staff, thus saving time as well as money.

“The reason for speeding up the process was the urgent demand by IT professionals in Hinjewadi… the companies have raised concerns over investments leaving Hinjewadi due to traffic issues… The Metro is the best solution,” said Zagade.

Roads leading to Hinjewadi witness heavy traffic jams due to the large number of people who work in the IT sector and travel to the area every day. While a number of steps, such as improving road infrastructure and introducing more buses, have been taken, they have not made much of a difference. About two lakh people work at the IT park and most of them live in the city, while Hinjewadi is on the outskirts. Over one lakh vehicles, as well as 885 buses, ply on this route daily.

Zagade said the Metro route would cross the proposed Ring Road at Hinjewadi, providing connectivity to commuters. “The tender process for Ring Road, which includes provision of land for the Metro rail project along the Ring Road, would be completed soon,” he said.