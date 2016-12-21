Pune Metro: NCP to hold separate function, Pawar to be chief guest

With no assurance from the state government on inviting its chief Sharad Pawar to a ceremony on December 24, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Pune Metro rail project, the NCP, which leads the Pune Municipal Corporation, has decided to hold a separate function on December 23, along with the MNS and the Congress. Pawar will be the chief guest at the event and invitations will be extended to leaders of all political parties.

Mayor and NCP leader Prashant Jagtap said, “I had a discussion with Guardian Minister Girish Bapat to resolve the issue and I urged him to invite the NCP president as a special guest for the ceremony on December 24. He did not give us any assurance and said the function would be held as per the procedure planned by the Prime Minister’s Office”.

He added that as the two civic bodies — PMC and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation — would contribute majorly to the project, it was only fitting that the party supremo be part of the function to lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro.

Jagtap accused the BJP of “hijacking” the function by “deliberately keeping the NCP chief away from it and claiming credit for it”.