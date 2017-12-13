Pune Metro inks pact with BVIL to set up laboratory

Pune Metro signs agreement with BVIL (File photo) Pune Metro signs agreement with BVIL (File photo)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail-Pune Project has joined hands with French based Bureau Veritas India Private Limited (BVIL) for setting up a material testing laboratory.

The Maha Metro has already established a material testing laboratory at Nagpur in association with BVIL. The agreement signed will enable starting material testing laboratory for quality testing of various material for the Pune Metro.

The laboratory will be established in the casting yard near Nashik Phata. The laboratory will be spread in 4,500 sqft area and will be equipped with all the latest equipment and instrument for various testing. The testing will be carried out by trained technicians.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App