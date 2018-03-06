Pune Metro gives trees a new lease of life, won’t chop them

A tree transplanted at Vallabhnagar ST bus depot. A tree transplanted at Vallabhnagar ST bus depot.

Despite the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recommending that as many as 600 trees be chopped for construction of the Pune Metro, which had raised the hackles of environmentalists in the city, it has now emerged up to 80 per cent or more trees will survive the axe. This includes trees from the famous “green necklace” of Pimpri-Chinchwad, which took roots over three decades ago. “Rather than axing the trees, we have decided to transplant them at a different location,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Pune Metro, on Monday.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad till Monday, as many as 86 trees have already been transplanted in one-and-half months. Nineteen more will be transplanted from tomorrow. These mainly include trees which have stood tall for years on both sides of the Pune-Mumbai highway. “In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the DPR says nearly 400 trees should be axed in Corridor One. Similarly, from Vanaz to Ramwadi, 200 trees were to be felled,” said B J Mane, horticulturist for the project.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had given permission to axe 103 trees and transplant 334. However, Mane said they would transplant as many trees as possible. “Around 80 per cent or more trees will be transplanted,” he said. Dixit said they were using latest technology to ensure minimum damage to the trees, root, bark, trunk, branches and leaves. “We have adopted the best global scientific technology used in countries like Israel to transplant the trees,” he said, claiming that the tree-transplantation technology being used for the Pune Metro has never been used for any Metro project in the country.

“In this process, a tree is considered like a human. Its anatomy and physiology are carefully studied. The operation involves high level of safety, qualified and experienced technical staff, high-end machinery and equipment,” said Dixit. Mane said under this technology, tree transplantation starts with canopy-pruning. “The Arboriculture procedure involves cutting very few branches. Only dry and infected branches are cut to reduce the weight of a tree,” he said. “Root pruning is done in three stages. Cuts are made around the tree at specific intervals. During each stage, while following particular specifications, special care is taken to not disturb the natural inhabitants of a tree,” he said.

Welcoming the Pune Metro’s initiative, civic activists D G Baliga and Shridhar Chalka said, “With rising industrial and vehicular pollution in a city like Pimpri-Chinchwad, this move deserves praise. Metro officials should ensure the route does not become barren and wherever there is space, trees should be planted.” Baliga said over three decades ago when he came to Pimpri-Chinchwad, then PCMC administrator Harnam Singh had launched a massive drive to plant saplings. “It is because of his efforts, Pimpri has this ever-expanding green cover with a glittering ‘green necklace’ which stretches from Nigdi to Bhosari,” he said.

