Pune: MCOCA invoked against 23 for ‘operating sex racket’

THE PUNE City Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 23 members of a gang for allegedly operating a sex racket. The Social Security Cell of the the Pune City Police Crime Branch had raided a five-star hotel on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on September 18, 2017. During the raid, the police had rescued three girls, including two foreign nationals — one from Russia and another from Uzbekistan.

The third girl is a resident of Delhi, said an officer. An offence in this case was lodged at Yerwada police station under sections 370, 370a of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Police have, so far, arrested eight persons in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Pratap Antaryami Sahu (26), Lipun Antaryami Sahu (23), Amarendra Ishwarchandra Sahu (28), all currently residing at Ubale Nagar, Wagholi, and natives of Odisha, Ajay Lokbahadur Giri (25), Binku Tankbahadur Chhetri (26), Shanti Lakshman Giri, Ramesh Rudrabahadur Giri (30), Baburam Bhimbahadur Giri (19), all currently residing in Mundhwa and natives of Assam.

In a press conference on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Dahane said, “The gang members operated in an organised manner and “lured” both native- and foreign-born women into prostitution in Pune.” Police said several members of the gang have a criminal record.

On December 16, Senior Inspector Sanjay Patil of the Social Security Cell, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pradeep Deshpande approved a proposal, seeking invocation of an MCOCA against the gang. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Nikam is investigating the MCOCA case.

According to police, this is the first case in 2017, in which MCOCA has been invoked against a “gang operating a sex racket”. Act was last invoked against Kalyani Deshpande and her aides in 2016.

