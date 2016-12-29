Pune MC okays BRTS work on three more corridors, including Ganeshkhind Road

The new corridors would cost Rs 165 crore. (Source: Express) The new corridors would cost Rs 165 crore. (Source: Express)

After The success of introducing BRTS at Alandi Road and Nagar Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start the service on three new corridors, including one on Ganeshkhind Road, at the cost of Rs 165 crore. The 6.5-km stretch from Shimla office to Rajiv Gandhi bridge at Ganeshkhind Road will have 11 bus shelters, 1.2-km stretch from Patil Estate junction Sangamwadi to PMC main building will have two bus shelters and 5.7-km stretch from Harris bridge to Patil Estate junction will have 11 shelters.

“A total of 13.5 km of new stretch of BRTS would be introduced for which 24 bus shelters will be constructed on the dedicated route. There would be five toilet blocks and five kiosks on these routes,” said municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar.

“The new corridor would provide connectivity to existing operational corridors that come under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as well as PMC jurisdictions,” he said, adding that the agency given the task of constructing the three corridors would be responsible for their maintenance for five years.