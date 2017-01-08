Pune Mayors Cup Football Tournament: KP XI, FC Pune City emerge winners

FC Pune City defeated FC Beckdhino 5-0. FC Pune City defeated FC Beckdhino 5-0.

KP XI and FC Pune City emerged champions in the boys and girls divisions respectively at the Pune Mayors Cup Football Tournament, organised by Pune District Football Association at Dhobarwadi Ground. In the girls’ final, FC Pune City defeated FC Beckdhino 5-0 to lift the trophy and receive Rs 50,000 as prize money, while the losing team received Rs 25,000 and runners up trophy. For FC Pune City, the goal scorers were: Pratima Mukhia 1 min, Venesa Nunez 10 min & 28 min, Mureil Adam 15 min, Alisha Ranikhetwala 17.

In the boys’ final, KP XI eased past UKM Kothrud FC 5-4 on the penalty shootouts after both the teams were tied 1-1 at full time. While Shubham Kirve put UKM in lead after scoring in the 19th minute, KP XI equalised a minute later with Vinay Kondamari sending the ball to the back of the net.

In the shootouts, Joe Louis, Vicky Pujari, Vinay Kondamari and Romario Lazarus scored for the KP XI while Santosh Rathod missed from the spot. For UKM, while Ashish Kataria, Shubham Kirve, Gaurav Pandey were successful in taking shots from the spot, Abhishek Jadhav and Prithviraj Desai missed their penalties.

The winning team in the boys division received Rs 1 lakh and trophy, while the losing side received Rs 75,000 along with runners up trophy.

The prizes were awarded by Prashant Jagtap, Pune Mayor, Pyarelal Choudhari, vice president of PDFA, and Pradeep Pardeshi, secretary of PDFA.