City sizzles, Puneites grumble

WITH no respite from the scorching heat expected until April 2, it seems this month is turning out to be the hottest March in Pune city in the last 10 years. On Wednesday, the city recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day this week. While it is swelteringly hot in the day, nights in the city are equally warm, with temperatures much higher than normal. The minimum temperature recorded in Pune was 22.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 5 degrees higher than normal.

“While the day temperature is expected to remain on the higher side, the warm nights are adding to the discomfort of Puneites,” said an official from the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune. Since last week, the city has also experienced uncomfortably high levels of humidity, between 52 per cent to 70 per cent, as recorded in the last two days. Such humidity levels are usually seen in places located along the coastal belt, such as Mumbai. The humidity level in Pune, recorded at 8.30 am on Wednesday, was close to 70 per cent, while Mumbai experienced 78 per cent humidity the same day.

According to A K Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis group, IMD, some relief from the heatwave can be expected only by Saturday, when the Met office is expecting strong western disturbances over the northern plains. “Under the influence of fresh western disturbances, there may be a slight dip in temperatures,” he said. Explaining why the nights have become particularly warmer, the official said, “There is no escape from the heat as partly cloudy conditions are prevailing.”

Meanwhile, local residents are feeling the blazing heat, and hoping for an early respite. “Though both my children have their summer vacations, I can’t let them participate in any outdoor game till late evening. I hope there is some respite from the heat soon,” said Parvati Kadam, a resident of Pimpri. School and college students have been among the worst affected due to the rising mercury, as most exams for students start either at 11 am or 2 pm, when temperatures are among the highest in the day.

“We are forced to step outside to appear for exams at a time of the day when the sun is at its peak,” complained college student Pallavi Parmar, as she tried to shield herself from the scorching sun at the Fergusson College campus.

