Pune: ‘Maximum temp may hit 350C’

Express Express

It is advisable to head to the polling booths, either early in the morning or during late afternoon on Tuesday, as the day is expected to be a warm one. Officials at India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius-mark across most parts of the state.

Watch what else is in the news

They have hinted at the mercury to be on the higher side, anywhere by three to five degrees Celsius, on the day across madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Vidarbha. Pune experienced a rather hot day on Monday, as maximum temperature touched 35 degrees Celsius already. Konkan has already been sweating it out since last week, during which the day-time temperature touched 40 degrees-mark. Akola (37.7 degrees), Mumbai (36.1 degrees), Ratnagiri (36.5 degrees), Aurangabad (36 degrees) and Parbhani (36 degrees) were some of the extremely hot cities in the state, where maximum temperature was up by atleast five degrees.

Mumbai, in particular, along with Ratnagiri and Alibaug, experienced unusually warm days during last week. A senior official at IMD said, “It was a combined effect of warm-easterly winds and active cyclonic circulation over Gujarat-Maharashtra region, which led to the sudden spike in the day temperatures along the coastal region.”

Incidentally, sea breeze, which generally blows over Mumbai and adjoining areas around 1.30 pm to 2 pm daily, were found to be delayed too, making the afternoon hotter than usual. “The easterly winds were strong enough to keep the sea breeze off the mainland, especially when the land was heating up,” added the official.

This affected all of Western Maharashtra regions during all of last week. However, coastal regions would be able to heave a sigh of relief by mid-week, the temperatures shall drop to normal, said weather experts.