Pune Marathon fails to set pulses racing

Participants at the Pune International Marathon on Sunday. (Source: Pavan Khengre) Participants at the Pune International Marathon on Sunday. (Source: Pavan Khengre)

DESPITE PUBLICITY, the 31st Pune International Marathon (PIM) failed to draw crowds or participation from the marathon enthusiasts on Sunday. Hossy Rutto of Kenya won the 42 km run with a timing of 2hrs:12min:18sec among the men’s category while Gladus Zepeke of Kenya stood first among women’s category in the half-marathon with a timing of 1hr:12mins:40sec. The marathon was earlier scheduled for December 4 but was rescheduled to January 29 due to demonetisation.

Abhay Chhajed, vice president of PIM, said, “Due to change in the regular schedule, we had to conduct two events this year. So it did affect the numbers in terms of participants but there was no significant reduction in the overall turnout.”

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The marathon of 42 kms was flagged off at 5.30 am. The starting point was changed this year to Baburao Sanas ground from the usual Alka Talkies Chowk. While professional runners stretched their limits to outdo the opponents, there was a reasonably good response from amateurs.

Students, IT professionals, marketing executives, teachers ran in groups. A ‘Charity Run’ was also part of the marathon. This ‘Run for Pune’ event saw some senior police officers, corporate leaders participating. Kishori Shinde, international Kabbaddi player, who has been recently inducted into the PMC as assistant commissioner, was also seen.

Meanwhile, a major mismanagement on the part of organisers led to confusion among mediapersons about the final results. The athletes were given numbers but the numbers and names given in the list to media didn’t match, leading to confusion in winners’ list.