Pune: Man threatens, hurls abuses at women, FIR filed

A 24-year-old woman has filed an FIR at Chatushrungi police station against an unidentified miscreant alleging he threatened and passed remarks outraging modesty of her and her friend. The woman and her friend were trying to make video of the miscreant beating a man on the road in front of their house on Friday night. The woman has also alleged that the police initially refused to register an FIR and mistreated her and her friends at the Pandav Nagar police chowky.

The woman, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, who works at a private firm, has said in the FIR, that when she came home after work on Friday, she found a glass of their window broken. At around 9 pm, she and her friend came into their balcony when they heard a sound of bottle breaking. They saw a man in white shirt beating a man who was sitting on the road and was threatening others present there with an object. She said in her statement, “After seeing the incident, I started recording it on my cell phone. The man saw me shooting the video. At this point I started dialing 100 number. He then hurled obscene abuses at me and threatened to harm us later.”

The woman told Newsline, “We initially went to Pandav Nagar police chowky with our friend Ankur Borwankar, who is an independent journalist. The police there not only refused to register an FIR but also mistreated us. As Ankur was trying to videoshoot while he was asking the police officer present as to why an FIR was not being registered, his phone was snatched. We later went to Chatushrungi police station, where my statement was recorded and an FIR was registered.”

