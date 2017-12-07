Pune: Man ‘murders parents while they sleep, tries to kill self’; arrested

The accused used a piece of glass to slit his father’s throat and a rope to strangle his mother (Representational photo) The accused used a piece of glass to slit his father’s throat and a rope to strangle his mother (Representational photo)

A 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his parents while they were sleeping and then tried to commit suicide at his residence in Shaniwar Peth in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused, identified as Parag Kshirsagar (30), injured himself during the suicide attempt and eventually fell asleep, said

police.

Police have identified the deceased as Prakash Kshirsagar (60) and his wife Asha (55). Parag, an engineer who is currently unemployed, has been arrested. When the incident took place, Parag’s younger brother Prateek and his wife were also at home, said police.

“Prateek’s wife woke up in the morning and realised that her parents-in-law had not woken up… when she went to their bedroom, she saw them lying in a pool of blood on their bed. As she rushed to inform Prateek, she found Parag in the drawing room, and saw that he had injuries on his hands. We now know that his father’s throat was slit with a sharp object while his mother was strangulated to death,” said a police officer.

Prateek and his wife alerted their neighbours about the incident, and subsequently informed police. After primary inquiry and investigation, police arrested Parag. “We have arrested Parag Kshirsagar on charges of murdering his parents, and trying to commit suicide. As per our primary information, Parag is an alcoholic and is currently unemployed. He often used to get into arguments with his family members,” said Senior Inspector Appasaheb Shewale, in-charge of Vishrambag police station.

Parag had a fight with his parents the night before he killed them, said police. He used a piece of glass to slit his father’s throat and a rope to strangle his mother, they said. Prakash Kshirsagar worked in a construction company, while his wife worked with the education department at its Cantonment area office, said

police.

