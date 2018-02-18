Pune: Man held with ‘weapons worth Rs 3.35 lakh’

The police said they seized 12 country-made revolvers, two pistols and 25 cartridges from the accused. The police said they seized 12 country-made revolvers, two pistols and 25 cartridges from the accused.

The crime branch of the Pune City Police arrested a history-sheeter, who was allegedly in possession of 12 country-made revolvers, two pistols and 25 cartridges, worth Rs 3.35 lakh. Police identified the suspect as Santosh Vinayak Natu. Acting on a tip-off to Constable Parvez Jamadar of the Crime Branch’s Anti-Dacoity Cell, a team led by Inspector Ram Rajmane laid a trap and nabbed the accused near Zambre Palace in the Maharashi Nagar area on Thursday, police said. Police said they had information that Natu would be coming to the spot to sell firearms.

At around 9.30 pm, policemen got hold of Natu, who was carrying a sack on his back. They recovered firearms worth Rs 3.35 lakh from him, said police. Police arrested Natu under sections of the Arms Act. Police suspect that Natu was planning to sell the firearms to criminals. A court remanded Natu in police custody till February 22 for further investigation.

A press release by the Pune City Police on Saturday stated that Natu had previously been booked in four crimes, including a robbery. Investigations are on to determine where Natu procured the firearms from, and to identify those involved in illegal firearms trade, police said.

