Pune: Man held with firearms

During probe, police team found a cloth bag in his possession, which carried firearms worth Rs 35,800. During probe, police team found a cloth bag in his possession, which carried firearms worth Rs 35,800.

The crime branch of Pune city police have arrested a youth from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for possessing a country made revolver, a pistol and 10 live cartridges. Police have identified the suspect as Anurag Mahantbahadur Singh (22), native of Kadipur taluka in Sultanpur district of UP. Police said that Anurag was currently residing in Pimple Gurav area where he worked at a local tea stall.

Watch What Else is Making News



Acting on a tip-off to police sub inspector Vilas Palande, a team led by inspector Rajendra Todkar, assistant inspector Ganesh Patil laid a trap and nabbed Anurag from a spot near Srushti Chowk in Pimple Gurav. During searches, police team found a cloth bag in his possession, which carried firearms worth Rs 35,800.

During a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) P R Patil said that Anurag is suspected to have brought the firearms illegally from UP. Police suspect that he wanted to sell the firearms to criminal elements in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area. Police have arrested Anurag under sections of the Arms Act. Probe is on to know the persons who gave him the illegally manufactured firearms.