Pune: Man held for ‘defrauding 60 over cheap tour packages’

THE CYBER Crime Cell of the Pune City Police have arrested a 27-year-old youth for allegedly defrauding around 60 persons to the tune of Rs 30 lakh, on pretext of attractive holiday packages. Police said the suspect, identified as Rakesh Rambrij Varma, a resident of Hadapsar, had started a website http://www.thehouseofvacations.in to lure customers with attractive tour packages. The Cyber Crime Cell was investigating a case registered by a woman from Dhanori, who had been duped of Rs 20,000 and had filed an FIR against at Vimantal police station last year.

As per the FIR, the woman had received a message on her phone that on the occasion of the anniversary of a tourist company, refreshments and gifts had been arranged for couples. The woman and her husband had also attended a meeting with the suspect at a hotel in Viman Nagar on October 23 last year.

As per the probe, attendants of the meeting were told that the organisers had tieups with high-end hotels and had also promised cheaper packages of long-duration holidays. They had also promised people the membership of a gymnasium in Dhanori. People realised that they had been cheated when the organisers stopped responding to their calls and did not return their money.

After a thorough probe, the Cyber Crime Cell zeroed in on one Rakesh Varma. He was placed under arrest on Sunday. During his interrogation, Varma has confessed to having cheated around 60 people to the tune of Rs 30 lakh

The investigation, led by DCP Deepak Sakore, was done by a team consisting of Senior Inspector Sunil Pawar, Assistant Inspector Sagar Panmand, and constables Aslam Attar, Rajkumar Jaba, P Bhosale, Rahul Handal and Avinash Darwade. PSI D J Jadhav of Vimantal police station is further investigating the case.