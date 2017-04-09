Pune: Man held for attacking two persons with knife near Balgandharva

The Pune city police Crime Branch has arrested a man who allegedly attacked two persons with sharp weapon near Balgandharva auditorium following a petty dispute on Friday night.

Police have identified the assailant as Shekhar Shivaji Ransingh (25), resident of Netaji Nagar in Pimple Gurav. Those injured in this case have been identified as Sachin Chandrakant Ingle (30) and Viki Kamble, resident of Shivaji Nagar area.

Police said that Ingle runs an anda bhurji stall near Balgandharva Auditorium. Shekhar and Viki came to his stall around 9.30 pm. Some quarrel took place between them after which Shekhar allegedly attacked Viki with a knife. When Ingle intervened, Shekhar attacked him too with the knife, leaving injuries on his stomach.

