Pune man falls on trek to Leh, ‘critical’

PUNE-BASED trekker Padmesh Patil has been hospitalised after falling 300 feet from a height of 6,000 metres, while trekking to Stok Kangri, Leh, on Wednesday. Patil has been admitted to SNM Hospital in Leh and is said to be in critical condition.

Co-trekkers are trying to arrange an air ambulance to shift Patil to Delhi, said Umesh Zirpe of Giripremi. Zirpe said he is receiving updates on Patil through an agency in Leh , called Maitra. Patil (32) is a resident of Warje and runs a computer hardware business, he added.

Patil and two of his friends from Pune — Prashant Nagpure and Amit Balkawade — had gone for the trek, which was facilitated by a group — Trek The Himalayas. “I have spoken to the doctor at SNM Hospital in Leh who said Patil had serious injuries and developed high-altitude sickness, also because he was at Stok Kangri for almost five-six hours after he got injured,” said Zirpe adding Patil was on ventilator.

