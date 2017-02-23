Pune: Man dies of H1N1-related complications

A 58-year-old man from Kolhapur, who was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, succumbed to H1N1 (swine flu)-related pneumonia on Tuesday. The patient died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure, said the doctors.

He had been suffering from cough fever and breathlessness since February 11. Before being shifted to Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar

Hospital on February 18, the deceased was being treated at a private hospital at Sangli. He, however, succumbed to H1N1 related complications, added the doctors.

This is the third death registered by Pune Municipal Corporation health authorities since January this year. Out of these three deaths, one person was from Pune. Currently, two persons with H1N1 virus are on ventilator support.