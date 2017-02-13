Pune: Man booked for ‘threatening to assault’ techie

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

THE PUNE City Police have booked an unidentified man after a 24-year-old software engineer received a letter, threatening that she will be sexually assaulted and harmed. The woman works for an IT firm in Kalyaninagar. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this regard on Saturday at Yerawada police station by the techie, who is a resident of Magarpatta City. In the FIR, she claimed to have received a call on February 1, asking her to come out the company building and receive a parcel. A man delivered an envelope to her and left.

A police officer from Yerawada police station said the envelope contained a letter written in English, in which she was threatened that she will be sexually assaulted and harmed. The letter also said that no one would be able to save her and if she tells anybody about it. Senior Inspector Mukund Mahajan of Yerawada police station confirmed that the woman had received a letter and said that a probe in the case has been initiated.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 354 A (III, IV) (sexual harassment and making sexually coloured remarks), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.