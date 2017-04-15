Pune: Man arrested for ‘hacking’ Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of 15 girls

The cyber cell of Pune city police has arrested a youth from Rajasthan who allegedly hacked the Facebook (FB) and WhatsApp accounts of girls and used them to send obscene messages. Police said the accused also sought financial help from the friends of these girls by claiming to be in financial trouble. The suspect has been identified as Diptesh Prakshji Salecha (23), resident of Pachpadara taluka in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

According to the cyber cell, a girl from Kondhwa filed a complaint that she received a message on FB from her friend’s FB account messenger after she had uploaded the WhatsApp application on her cell phone number on March 10, 2017.

She received another message asking her cell phone number.

Believing that the messages were sent by her friend, she replied and shared her cell phone number.

A little while later, she received a message on WhatsApp from a number — 7378183489. The message carried a link called “WhatsApp Code Link”. But after it clicking on it, she discovered that the passwords of her Facebook and WhatsApp accounts were changed and that these accounts were hacked.

She contacted her friend from whose Facebook account she had received the messages. Her friend, however, said that the person using the number — 7378183489 — has also hacked her Facebook and WhatsApp accounts.

The hackers also misused her friend’s accounts by sending obscene messages to contacts in her friends list.

The Kondhwa girl and her friend then approached the cyber cell for help and filed a complaint against the person using the number 7378183489. Police said they had received complaints from as many as 15 girls against the same number.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Kondhwa police station under sections of the Information Technology Act on April 10.

Assistant police inspectors Vijaymala Pawar and Swapnil Shinde initiated probe in this case.

Police arrested the suspect Diptesh Saklecha on Thursday. During interrogation, he told the police that he had created a Facebook account in the name of “Neelam Jain”, through which he sent friend request to many girls.

He then started chatting with the girls who accepted his friend request. He further managed to get their WhatsApp numbers and by hacking them, he entered in the WhatsApp groups of these girls.

Claiming to be in trouble, he sent messages to the persons in these WhatsApp groups seeking financial help. Police said that some people provided help by depositing money in a bank account number he had shared. Police found that Saklecha managed to collect Rs 2 lakh by sending such messages from the hacked WhatsApp accounts of girls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now