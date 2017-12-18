Pune: Loksatta journalist ‘beaten up, threatened by cop’, CP orders probe

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A journalist with Marathi daily Loksatta, who was covering a hunger strike at a students’ hostel in Pune on Saturday, said he was beaten up by police after he refused to delete a recorded conversation he had had with a government officer at the spot. Loksatta is part of The Indian Express Group.

In his statement to the police, journalist Dnyanesh Bhukele (24) said his cell phone was snatched and a senior officer deleted the recording of the conversation. Bhukele also said that the officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh More, threatened to “destroy his career” and file a case against him. While More has denied the allegations, Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has ordered an inquiry into the matter and has assured that action will be taken based on the findings.

However, ACP Nilesh More denied the allegations. When questioned about the issue, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said, “As soon as the incident was reported to me, I ordered an inquiry into it. Once I receive the report, appropriate action will be taken. A number of journalists are meeting me on Monday, I will also discuss the issue with them. The issue will be thoroughly probed.”

The Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) has condemned the incident. PUWJ president Shailesh Kale said, “We would be raising the issue with the police commissioner and will demand the strongest possible action against ACP More.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also demanded action against the police officer.

