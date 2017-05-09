Pune: Loan waiver stirs hit recovery of DCCBs

District Central Cooperative Bank in Pune (Express Photo) District Central Cooperative Bank in Pune (Express Photo)

Protests demanding farm loan waivers in the state seem to have hit the recovery of the District Central Cooperative banks (DCCBs) the hardest. At the end of financial year 2016-17, just 32 per cent of the Rs 32,028.94 crore in outstanding loans has been recovered by the 34 DCCBs in Maharashtra.

Short-and-long-term crop loans, and non-agricultural loans are disbursed by the DCCBs in the rural areas. Thanks to their extensive rural outreach, these banks cater to larger number of customers than commercial banks. Most of the customers here are small and medium land holders, who find it difficult to raise capital from commercial banks. Of the outstanding loan amount, Rs 23,253.15 crore was for crop loan, while Rs 2,122.87 crore was for medium-term agricultural loans. Non-agricultural loans, which includes loans to medium and small scale industries etc, was around Rs 6,652.88 crore. By the end of the fiscal, Rs 6,868.06 crore (29 per cent ) of crop loans, Rs 407.29 crore of medium-term loans (19.19 per cent) and Rs 3,001.15 crore (45.11 per cent) of non-agricultural loans were repaid.

Officers of the cooperation department said repayment schedule in the banks has remained hit since January, which in turn has affected their financial position. For the last few months, Opposition parties in Maharashtra have started a major movement seeking loan waiver for the farmers. The state government has categorically ruled out any such waiver, but have indicated that they are taking steps to make the farmers economically strong.

The state government has set a prestigious target of Rs 58,662 crore for disbursal of crop loans in the current year. DCCBs have been given the target of around Rs 20,000 crore, but 11 banks will find it difficult to meet targets. Sadabhau Khot, minister of state for agriculture and marketing, said the state government has asked the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) to monitor the situation.

“In districts where the DCCBs are weak, the lead bank will step in and ask the commercial banks to cover up the deficit,” he said. Khot added that district-wise meetings are also being held to determine the shortfall and how much the commercial banks would take over.

