Pune: Letter appeals to PM Modi to set up ‘IITs, IIMs of politics’

The MIT School of Government has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed setting up Institutions of National Importance on the lines of IITs and IIMs solely dedicated to teaching leadership and governance. “The educated youth of India hardly considers politics as a career option. In order to bridge the gap between educated youth and political leadership, we need an Indian Institute of Political Leadership & Governance (IIPLG), comparable with IITs and IIMs in quality, to be established in all states of India as Institutions of National Importance,” said Rahul Karad, founder, MIT School of Government, at a press conference Thursday.

Karad was joined by politicians, academicians, lawyers and journalists at the press conference. The proposed institutions of IIPLG ideally should be run in a collaborative structure of respective state legislative assemblies, both the Houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Centre, and private educational entities, they proposed.

MIT SOG is the first school in the country to offer courses on political leadership.

The letter also appeals to initiate an All India Legislature Congress (AILC), a 3-day annual national conference under the aegis of Lok Sabha and Prime Minister’s patronage, whose idea would be to bring and engage the Members of all Legislative Assemblies and Councils of India (across all parties) under one roof in New Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now