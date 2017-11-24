Pune least expensive destination for a short trip: Survey

The survey was conducted in eight cities across India. The survey was conducted in eight cities across India.

If you’re trying to convince a friend to take a trip to Pune this holiday season and need some help convincing them, then a survey done by a well-known travel portal may come in handy. The results of the seventh edition of TripAdvisor’s annual TripIndex Cities released on Thursday shows that compared to eight major cities across India — New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur — Pune is the cheapest in terms of a weekend break or short trip.

Judging a city’s travel expenses by typical in-destination costs for two people, including a four-star hotel stay for three nights, visit to five attractions, lunch and dinner each day and the cost of a taxi to and from dinner, Pune was reported to be the least costliest destination, while Jaipur was the most expensive. For eating out, Kolkata gave the best value for money for lunch as well as dinner, while Chennai was the costliest for dinner. Pune fared as the third most expensive for meals, coming after Delhi.

The factor where Pune scored the maximum points was in terms of cost of visiting tourist attractions, whereas Hyderabad proved to be the costliest. In Pune, it cost nearly no money to visit major tourist attractions. The survey said that most destinations offered free or low entrance fees.

The survey was conducted between August 1 and August 18, where actual prices were collected and compared, except hotel stays, which were calculated for December through booking partners, including online travel agencies and direct hotel suppliers.

