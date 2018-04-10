Pune: KCB hospital to launch advanced, cost-effective medical tests

The tests are expensive and elusive for the common man. (Representational Image) The tests are expensive and elusive for the common man. (Representational Image)

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Cantonment Board Hospital in Khadki is likely to introduce several pathology tests, including those meant for diagnosing cancer, thyroid and vitamin deficiencies. Since these tests require high-end equipment that are not only expensive but also need trained manpower, these facilities are mostly limited to multi-specialty hospitals. The tests are expensive and elusive for the common man.

For instance, some tests are needed to be carried out at regular intervals for which people need to depend on private hospitals, the nearest one located over 8 kms from KCB limits, or the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Nehrunagar, Pimpri, at a distance of close to 10 km.

“The tests for vitamin D deficiency costs anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 and need to be done on a monthly basis. If such costly tests are available at cost-effective rates, it will benefit the common public,” said Kartiki Hivarkar, a KCB member.

Another test called HbA1c, meant for diabetes, will be introduced. It will be the first cantonment hospital where these advanced tests are being made available. KCB residents will have to shell out only Rs 200 for this test.

“We are introducing these tests so that people are not inconvenienced in locating a hospital that offers all these diagnosis. All the tests will be provided at much lower rates than what private hospitals charge,” said a KCB official.

For instance, a digital X-Ray can cost between Rs 350 and Rs 400 when carried out in a private lab while KCB has fixed a price of Rs 75, similar to what government hospitals including Sassoon General Hospital(SGH) or the hospital run by Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) charge.

“The new facilities will test infertility, hepatitis, HIV, thyroid, vitamin deficiency, cancer among others,” Dr Ranjit Bhosale, Resident Medical Officer told The Indian Express.

