Pune: Juveniles in conflict with law; rules in place, but implementation missing

Pune district has two observation homes for juveniles in conflict with law, and both establishments have reported cases of child sexual abuse in the past. Pune district has two observation homes for juveniles in conflict with law, and both establishments have reported cases of child sexual abuse in the past.

THE alleged sexual abuse of minors lodged at an observation home in the city has once again highlighted the failure of the juvenile correction and rehabilitation system. Activists and government employees say that while the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, an amended version of the earlier Act, is very elaborate in its scope, it is hardly ever implemented, and that’s one of the important reasons behind the ‘collapse’ of the system.

Pune district has two observation homes for juveniles in conflict with law, and both establishments have reported cases of child sexual abuse in the past. Pune-based child rights activist Amita Naidu, who has worked with both observation homes, said, “The earlier Juvenile Justice Act as well as the amended version of 2015 are very elaborate legislations… they are aimed at not just addressing the crime-related aspect of the issue but also complete rehabilitation of the children. Section 3 of the Act lays down 16 basic principles of juvenile justice, such as the principle of institutionalisation as a last resort, the principle of repatriation and restoration, the principle of right to privacy and confidentiality… to name a few. The law lays down basic guidelines for supervision at the observation home, norms for living conditions, correctional measures… But having spent a lot of time working at these facilities, I feel that the law is hardly implemented.”

Naidu added, “The homes appoint clinical psychologists but their numbers are inadequate. The law also encourages the participation of NGOs in the process, because it involves an outsider, but most of the issues are hidden from the outside world. The law makes it binding for every police station to have a police unit to deal with such issues, but most police stations don’t have it. And the juveniles in conflict with law are always treated like any other criminal. The law also suggests an early bail, in principle, so the juvenile spends the least possible time in the observation home. But this is often not implemented… many of them unnecessarily spend time in homes, making them vulnerable.”

An employee of the Women and Child Development Department, who has worked with one of the observation homes, said, “One of most important reasons for concern is the lack of security and surveillance. At most of the observation homes, caretakers double up as security guards. There is no surveillance, especially about drugs and alcohol being smuggled into these homes. The segregation of children is not done properly, leading to some of them bullying, and at times, sexually abusing others. There is also a lot of corruption… staffers take money for various reasons, right from providing alcohol and drugs to the residents, to even showing pornographic films to these boys. I have seen the collapse of the system… the issue needs serious government intervention.”

Sharad Kurhade, superintendent of one of the observation homes in Pune, said, “After a case of sexual abuse came to light in February, we installed CCTV cameras and added two more barracks for better segregation. Regular counselling sessions are held….”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now