Pune: Judge gets three years in jail for sexual assault

A suspended judge, Nagraj Sudam Shinde (34), was Friday sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by a special court in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2014. Special Sessions Judge Mangala Dhote passed an order in this regard on Friday.

Shinde, who was on the run for several days, had surrendered before the court after his anticipatory bail was rejected. According to police, the victim and Shinde live in the same housing society.

In June 2014, Shinde’s wife had gone to her parents’s house when he allegedly lured the girl to his residence on the pretext of giving her gold ornaments, cell phone and guiding her for the UPSC and MPSC exams. He then assaulted the girl sexually and threatened to harm her if she mentioned the incident to anybody, said police.